Raptors have win record in reach, but theres only one victory that counts

BROOKLYN—The Toronto Raptors are on the verge of setting yet another franchise record as the mid-point of their NBA season arrives Tuesday night.To hear them talk — or to not hear them talk is probably more correct — it’s a nice thing but it really means basically nothing and is not something to get all worked up about.At 27-13 heading into Game No. 41 of 82 here against the Nets, the Raptors can post 28 wins in a half a season for the first time ever. They had 27 in 2014-15 and ended up with 49 wins, and had 26 last season and finished with a franchise-best 56 victories.Yes, it’s good; no, it’s not something they’ll dwell on. As Dwane Casey has hinted at repeatedly and what the players have been saying privately since October, there are bigger goals to achieve than a specific number of regular-season triumphs.Having tasted sustained playoff success last spring for the first time ever, this season is about aiming for late April, May and June.Article Continued Below“We don’t want to stay the same, we’ve got to continue to work and get better, not just be happy stacking up wins,” Casey said after the Raptors drubbed the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon.It has been a constant theme of his all season — “we are playing for something bigger” — and will be entirely the focus of the second half.The minutiae of the regular season would suggest that setting the mid-point record and threatening the all-time win total of 56 are distinct possibilities.

