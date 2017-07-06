Raptors ink Malcolm Miller to teams first two-way contract

The Raptors have signed a 24-year-old small forward to the team’s first two-way contract.Malcolm Miller, who played last season with Alba Berlin of the Bundesliga, impressed team officials at a mini-camp last month to get the inaugural deal.The six-foot-seven Miller spent the 2015-16 season with the D-League Maine Red Claws before playing last year in Germany and with Alba Berlin in the EuroCup. He’s a solid three-point shooter — almost 40 per cent last season — and a solid defender. He is currently with Toronto’s Summer League team in Las Vegas.Two-way deals are new under the collective bargaining agreement that went into place July 1. They effectively allow teams to have 17-man rosters with two in a hybrid situation.Players on two-way deals must have three or fewer years of experience, can float between the D League and the NBA for up to 45 days, paid at a substantially higher rate than current minor leaguers. They are not considered “on” an NBA team’s official roster, nor is their salary counted towards the cap until they have eclipsed the 45-day period, which does not include an NBA team’s training camp.Article Continued BelowThe importance the Raptors place on player development, the proximity to their Mississauga-based minor league team and the success of the 905s made it an attractive proposition for Miller, who was undrafted out of Holy Cross in 2015.“I think (two-way deals) are great if you have an organization that really wants to develop a player,” Miller’s agent, Dave Gasman, said.ADDING ADS: The Raptors have ensured themselves a steady stream of extra income.