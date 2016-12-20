Raptors Kyle Lowry finds himself in a three-for-all

DeMarre Carroll two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks watching Kyle Korver, generally considered one of the best three-point shooters in recent NBA history. So Carroll can be considered somethings of an expert on the skill.And, lately, he has had an up-close view of one of the most torrid shooting displays imaginable, with Kyle Lowry sinking almost 60 per cent of his three-point attempts in his last 12 games.“Confidence,” Carroll says, pinpointing what has been behind the astonishing run.“Confidence.”Heading into Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, Lowry had made 53 of 91 shots from three-point range — 58.2 per cent — over 12 games. That included the best three-point shooting game without a miss in franchise history, a six-for-six night against Philadelphia in late November.Article Continued BelowHe made at least three three-pointers in 11 straight games before going 2-for-7 from distance in Orlando on Sunday night.“There are different layers to being a great three-point shooter,” Carroll said. “You could be a three-point shooter and have great technique, you can be a three-point shooter and have great technique and actually just shoot, and you can be a great three-point shooter and have great technique and actually shoot and have the confidence.“That’s what he has right now. He’s shooting like every shot he knows is going to go in; he’s got the same technique and he’s knocking them down with rhythm.”

