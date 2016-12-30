Raptors lose Patterson and road game vs. Suns

PHOENIX—Dwane Casey called him the team’s “Swiss Army knife” earlier this week, a multi-faceted tool vital to the Toronto Raptors’ success, someone who can be plugged into a variety of spots at a variety of times, given a variety of jobs and then left alone to do them.Patrick Patterson carries neither the cache nor the responsibility of some of his higher profile teammates, but one of the guys the Raptors can ill afford to lose spent most of Thursday night dealing with what team officials called a “strained left knee.”The team’s most versatile defender played just eight minutes of a 99-91 loss to the Phoenix Suns as the Talking Stick Resort Arena.In dropping their second game in two nights, the Raptors came up with one of their worst offensive showings of the season and didn’t play good enough defence to hold off the Suns, who survived 20 turnovers to win.The Raptors were just 6-for-26 from three-point range and shot only 40 per cent from the floor, getting 24 points each from Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.Article Continued BelowThe Suns got 22 points from Eric Bledsoe and 19 from Devin Booker to run their record to 10-23. Ex-Raptor P.J. Tucker added 14.Patterson said he was unsure what caused the sharp pain in his left knee. “I just know I felt a sharp jolt, pain in my knee, and after that tried to run it off but it wasn’t happening,” Patterson said post-game.

