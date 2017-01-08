Raptors loss 10th straight against Bulls

CHICAGO—Kyle Lowry was in full-on scowl as he sat at his United Center locker, his feet in buckets of ice water, knees encased in ice bags, steam rising inside him.“That game will bother me,” he said. “Should have won that game.”While quick and careful to offer words of praise to the victors, Lowry still had every reason to feel as he did after the Toronto Raptors blew a game they had all but sewn up, eventually dropping a 123-118 overtime decision to the Chicago Bulls.The Raptors, who’ve now lost 10 in a row to Chicago in a span covering more than three calendar years, squandered a 19-point second-half lead, saw a 12-point advantage to start the fourth quarter disappear, and were their own worst enemies down the stretch.They allowed the Bulls to grab a shocking 16 offensive rebounds in the second half and OT — lax finishes to possessions that led directly to 23 points — and simply didn’t get the extra effort they needed.Article Continued Below“Give them credit. They worked hard and they kept playing, so they took the game from us, but we’ve got to be better, especially myself,” Lowry said.The all-star point guard was being a bit too harsh on himself, because the collapse was a collective endeavour. Big men didn’t keep their Chicago counterparts off the glass, while guards failed to box out on the perimeter and anticipate where long rebounds could go.Nobody in a Toronto uniform could guard Jimmy Butler, who had 32 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, while Doug McDermott was somehow left free to hit two clutch three-pointers and sneak along the baseline for a free overtime dunk.

