Raptors must limit mistakes to escape mini-slide

A guy misses a defensive assignment that was worked on over and over in practice and watched in film sessions. Or a player goes this way instead of that way in an offensive set that’s been a staple since the first day of training camp.The player slaps himself in the head in frustration, the opponent scores or gets a stop and Dwane Casey ages before our very eyes.“They’re what I call ‘oh crap’ moments,” Casey said Saturday, “and we’ve got to cut back on those.”Those moments are popping up with far too much frequency for Casey’s liking as his Toronto Raptors stumble through some dog days in the NBA schedule.They were drilled Friday in Charlotte after losing Wednesday in Philadelphia, and they’re staring down the barrel of a stretch of three games in four days starting Sunday. The Raptors need to get out of whatever they want to call the funk they are in.Article Continued BelowThey went over reams of film of mistakes before a quick workout on Saturday, mostly pointing out mistakes they know they shouldn’t make.“A lot of it is the mental focus more than anything else, more mental fatigue than physical fatigue,” Casey said. “It’s up to us to hold us to hold each other accountable. The players hold each other accountable, we’re holding them accountable as a coaching staff.“There was nobody spared in the film session, that’s the way it should be because everybody had mistakes (Friday) night.”