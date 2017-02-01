Raptors need backups to get their backs up

BOSTON—There is a decided pecking order in the structure of the Toronto Raptors roster. Not all players are treated, or created, equally.It’s the same all over the star-driven NBA and quite pronounced in Toronto, where things stop and start with all-star guards Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. The fans know it, the players and coaches know it; it’s just the way it is.But that doesn’t mean the other players are bit actors in a season-long drama. For as much as it is The Lowry and DeRozan Show, if the supporting cast can’t help, the Raptors can’t win.And, not surprisingly, the struggles of the role players in the last couple of weeks have meant even the efforts of Lowry and DeRozan have not been enough, explaining in part how the team has lost six of its last eight games.Heading into Wednesday, forward Patrick Patterson was 8-for-21 from three-point range going in five games since coming back from a knee injury.Article Continued BelowCanadian guard Cory Joseph has been up and mostly down all season. He hasn’t had a game of more than five assists in a fortnight, he’s having a hard time keeping opposing guards in front of him defensively, and he was 17-for-50 from the floor in eight games before Wednesday.DeMarre Carroll was 18-for-67 in eight games, Terrence Ross has run hot and cold, with 21- and 17-point games interspersed with nights of six, four and seven.Get the picture?