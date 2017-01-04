Raptors notebook: Casey was in hot pursuit of Pau Gasol

SAN ANTONIO—Dwane Casey played all his cards in an intense summer recruiting battle with the San Antonio Spurs over the services of veteran power forward Pau Gasol.A free agent last July, Gasol narrowed his choices to the Raptors and Spurs after Casey went full-bore after him.“In today’s age of texting, we texted like two little girls between each other,” Casey said before Toronto faced the Spurs on Tuesday night. “I knew Pau a little bit through (former Raptors guard) Jose (Calderon), who I have great respect for, so that was my relationship with him.”Casey did everything he could to woo the 35-year-old, who eventually signed a two-year, $32-million deal with San Antonio.“Just trying to convince him of our culture, our city, our country being a melting pot for someone like him and how important he would be to our team.”Article Continued BelowIt brought back some old memories to the Raptors coach.“I’ve been in those recruiting battles with many people over the years, with people in high school and with Kentucky,” Casey said. “We thought we had him and we didn’t.”Gasol went into Tuesday night’s action averaging 12.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in his 16th NBA season.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx