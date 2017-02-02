Raptors notebook: DeRozan likely to test ankle in Friday shootaround

BOSTON—The Toronto Raptors played Wednesday night without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, who missed his fifth game of the last six with a sore right ankle.While everyone would like him to be playing, they also understand the need for prudence.“It’s better that it happens now, rather than in April,” Patrick Patterson said. “With him, it’s all about being 100-per-cent pain-free, being able to do everything he wants to do and play the way he wants to play before he comes back.“I know he wants to get out here as soon as possible, but we’ll do our best to hold it down. We need him 100 per cent before he steps back on the court.”DeRozan will be re-examined in Orlando on Thursday and may go through Friday’s shootaround before his availability for that night’s game with the Magic is determined.Article Continued BelowEven without DeRozan, the Raptors have some talent that needs to be respected.“I think when you plug in Norman Powell you’ve got a very, very capable guy,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said before Wednesday’s game. “He’s a guy that came in and (scored) 20 the first time we played. Every time it seems like he plays big minutes or starts, he has huge games.“They’re a little bit smaller, they shoot more threes. Obviously, DeMar’s a great player (but) this is a really good team that’s figured out how to play with and without him.”