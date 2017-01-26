Raptors notebook: Wright returns . . . to the D-League

MEMPHIS—The Toronto Raptors got Delon Wright some playing time Wednesday.In Mississauga.Wright, playing for the first time since he had summer shoulder surgery, started for the D-League Raptors 905 in their 114-108 win over the Texas Legends at the Hershey Centre.Wright started and played 21 minutes with eight points and four assists as the team won its seventh straight game.“One of the reasons we sent him down there was to get some run,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said Wednesday night. “There’s nothing that simulates game conditions and that’s what’s great for him, to be able to go down there. He’ll probably play another game and come back to us this weekend.Article Continued Below“You wish that (Jared Sullinger) would have that situation but veteran players, it’s a tough situation for them to go down and come back up,” Casey added. “He’s getting his game legs back in competition.”STACKING UP: The 905 win also moved first year head coach Jerry Stackhouse one step closer to coaching the Eastern Conference team at the D-League all-star game to be played as part of the NBA’s all-star weekend next month in New Orleans.Toronto’s affiliate leads the Central Division with a 19-7 record, just out-pacing the 15-9 Fort Wayne Mad Ants and the 18-10 Maine Red Claws.

