Raptors on wrong end of a rout for rare occasion

SAN ANTONIO—The early timeouts came fast and furious, the first after LaMarcus Aldridge had been given a wide-open jump shot, the second after Aldridge had punctuated a first-quarter 10-2 run with an equally easy basket from about two feet.It was quickly apparent that it could be one of those nights for the Toronto Raptors and coach Dwane Casey was trying to slow things down and settle his team.Didn’t work.The San Antonio Spurs, who have the kind of lineup this version of the Raptors find too difficult to stop, rode an early outburst to a 110-82 victory on Tuesday night, ending Toronto’s longest road trip of the season.Without sore-kneed Patrick Patterson, who could have better chased Aldridge out to the perimeter and banged with him on the post, the Raptors were vulnerable to his inside-outside game.Article Continued BelowAnd without anyone capable of staying with Kawhi Leonard on a night where he tied his single-game season high of five three-pointers — made in the first half alone — the Raptors were relatively easy pickings for the 28-7 Spurs.Leonard finished with 25 points and Aldridge had 23 for San Antonio, which extended to eight its home winning streak over Toronto. DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 26 points but Kyle Lowry suffered through a rare off night, missing all seven three-pointers he attempted and finishing with six points.The Raptors ended the six-game holiday road trip with a respectable 3-3 record and head home 23-11 and still comfortably in second place in the Eastern Conference.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx