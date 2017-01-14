Raptors overcome hot-shooting Nets with second-half run

It was as if all of a sudden a light went on, a fog was lifted, a boost of energy arrived out of nowhere.The Toronto Raptors had cruised through almost three quarters of a game against the team with the worst record in the NBA and it wasn’t really a terrible thing.They led a bit, trailed a bit, gave up some easy baskets and scored some tough ones and there was just an over-riding sense that they would eventually figure it out.And quicker than Kyle Lowry sneaking in to steal an offensive rebound, they found their way and buried the Brooklyn Nets.The 132-113 win at the Air Canada Centre on Friday wasn’t particularly pretty but, in the end, it was thorough as Toronto used an astonishing six-minute reversal of both fortune and effort to reward yet another sellout crowd.Article Continued Below“Not to take nothing away form them, but we understand how to win if we’re down,” said DeMar DeRozan, who got the entire fourth quarter off but still led all scorers with 28 points. “Whether it’s against a good team or against a team that doesn’t have so great of a record, we understand that.“It’s tough when you’re playing teams like that because they’re going to play even harder and do things you don’t expect. We’ve just got to be ready for it and tonight we were.”It was a night of escape rather than domination for the Raptors. Toronto gave up 47 per cent shooting from beyond the arc to the 8-31 Nets but won going away only after they turned up the defence in the final couple of minutes of the third quarter and the first four minutes of the fourth.

