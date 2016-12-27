Raptors overcome ugly shooting to beat Trail Blazers

PORTLAND — The Toronto Raptors offence sputtered all night and the game flowed like sludge yet they someone found a way to grind out another tough road victory.Once again displaying a level of maturity when things get tough, Toronto overcame its worst shooting game of the season to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 95-91 here Monday night.In extending their franchise record road winning streak to seven games, Toronto overcame 33 per cent shooting from the floor and a frenzied final 30 seconds to win.Kyle Lowry had 27 points, Patrick Patterson made a career-high five three pointers and DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and 10 rebounds to overcome themselves and subdue the short-handed Blazers.“We found a way to win, that’s the best thing about it,” coach Dwane Casey said. “I was afraid of this, I was afraid of the Christmas approach, the casual approach that we had. Our guys found a way to win, a few years ago we would have kicked that by 15 or 20. We had a lot of guys who didn’t play their game so we’ve got to learn from it, flush this out of our system and go to San Francisco (before playing Golden State Wednesday).”Article Continued BelowPortland, missing guard Damian Lillard, got 29 points from C.J. McCollum as the Trail Blazers lost for the sixth straight time.Cory Joseph, otherwise ineffective, made two clutch free throws with 16.2 seconds left to give Toronto a four-point lead and quell the final Portland rally.McCollum was denied a three-point play opportunity when he missed a layup while being fouled with 11.4 seconds to go. His two free throws were matched by two from DeRozan and the Blazers missed their final shot.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx