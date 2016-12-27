Raptors Patterson triple threat on road streak

SAN FRANCISCO—Patrick Patterson made five three-pointers to spark a lacklustre Raptors offence in the team’s 95-91 win in Portland on Monday night, the most he’s ever made in an NBA game.He hoisted a dozen shots from long range, also a personal high for the seven-year veteran, and took some of the offensive pressure off DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry on a night when it was needed.But a play that didn’t earn him a thing in the boxscore — no shot, no field goal, no steal, no assist, no rebound, no nothing — was a huge part of his contribution to the win and underscored his under-the-radar value to the team.Patterson’s tap-back of a missed shot in the final minutes of a nip-and-tuck game, a play that never actually led to a Toronto basket, kept alive a vital late-game possession as the Raptors won their seventh straight road contest.“Patrick’s like one of those Swiss Army knives,” coach Dwane Casey was saying hours before the game. “You need this? There’s Patrick. You need this? There’s Patrick. You need this? There’s Patrick.Article Continued Below“He’s been a big help for us, covering a lot of holes for us at the three and four.”Patterson’s role with the Raptors is indeed jack-of-all trades: he’s shown the ability to guard multiple positions; he’s an effective rebounder at both ends; and his three-point shooting creates all kinds of space for both DeRozan and Lowry, the team’s most lethal scorers.Patterson has also been able to switch back and forth between starting and coming off the bench, in the same game for the time being. For six games now, he’s come off the bench in the first half and started the second in place of rookie Pascal Siakam.

