Raptors pick Anunoby strong silent type

OG Anunoby says one of the things that he found intriguing about the Raptors during meetings with the team's brass was the family atmosphere that permeates the organization, how it's concerned about more than just basketball ability when it comes to player acquisitions.Now that the Raptors have made the six-foot-eight forward the 23rd pick in the NBA draft, it's apparent there's one role that he will fill more than adequately.That's as the quiet young brother who is seen more than heard."Stoic" is how one Raptors front-office type described Anunoby before the 19-year-old met the media at the team's Biosteel Centre on Friday afternoon, one day after the draft in Brooklyn, and he was all that and then some.It's not that the England-born, United States-raised Anunoby was standoffish or dismissive or anything like that. It's just that "verbose" is never going to be an apt description for him. Offer a question that can be answered yes or no and it's likely to elicit a "yes" or a "no" and little else."He's not shy. He's just more reserved," Anunoby's elder brother Chigbo said. "That's just how we are as a family. I'm the same way. My father is the same."But that reserved nature can't be mistaken for a lack of confidence. Had it not been for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that sidelined Anunoby after just 16 games as an Indiana University sophomore last season, he thinks he could have been a top-five pick in the draft.Heralded as a defensive ace who can guard multiple positions, he didn't shy away from accepting the challenge.