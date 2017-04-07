Raptors playbook rules out coasting into NBA post-season

The decision was made months ago and long before there were injuries to recover from, or new players to integrate into the lineup.Kyle Lowry and Dwane Casey were thinking ahead while looking back and came to realize that waltzing into the NBA playoffs is not the greatest of ideas, that playing and playing hard until the bitter end best suits this collection of Toronto Raptors.It’s why there haven’t been a lot of rest days as the season has unfolded, and it’s why the most important thing they think they can do in the last five days of the year is what they did in the first 180.Play games in April like you play them in December and February and March and every other month of the season.“Funny, me and coach talked about it early in the year,” Lowry said Friday morning before the Raptors faced the Miami Heat at the Air Canada Centre. “These last games, we can’t (relax). We have to play, no coasting.Article Continued Below“It’s really good to play and we decided we were going to play no matter what this time of year. We felt the last few years we started off in the playoffs slower because we didn’t play and go balls to the wall our last couple of games.”Now, it worked out well since Lowry can use as much time as he can get over the final week of the season after missing 21 games with a wrist injury. But while Casey will use him, he’ll also use the rest of the Raptors’ starters for nearly regular minutes over the final games of the season, so they can maintain an edge before the post-season starts April 15 or 16.“I really cherish the fact that we’re playing meaningful games more than bullcrap games that don’t mean anything,” Casey said. “I think it’s good for us, the intensity of the game.”