Raptors rally against Celtics, end mini-slump

He was getting hit top and bottom, often and hard, whacked when he went to the basket and garnering no sympathy or support from the officials.It was a night when an old DeMar DeRozan might have taken a step back, quieted his style, settled rather than force the issue.This DeRozan? This DeRozan remained unrelenting, pressing and forcing and scoring and leading.DeRozan had 41 points — 31 in the second half, a dozen in the decisive final quarter — as the Toronto Raptors showed a level of toughness that’s sometimes been lacking in a hard-fought 114-106 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.For DeRozan, it was simply a matter of not wanting a two-game losing streak to grow.Article Continued Below“It sucks to lose,” he said. “You are going to lose games in this league but you don’t want to make it something consistent.“More than one and if it’s two you want to get into a mode where you are willing to do whatever it takes to make sure you get that win and get that monkey off your back.”It was not a game for the faint of heart or passive players; it was hit or be hit, pushes and shoves and elbows and hips, a physical rivalry developing amid increased animosity.

