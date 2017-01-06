Raptors rally in homecoming win over Utah

Dwane Casey wants it known loud and clear: He is not a gambling man.But when it comes to Kyle Lowry?“My money would be on him if I was a betting man. I don’t gamble but if I did, I’d bet on him.”Smart man, that Casey is.Lowry was up to his old tricks again Thursday night, with his 16-point fourth quarter bailing out the Toronto Raptors in a 101-93 win over the Utah Jazz in front of the usual sellout crowd at the Air Canada Centre.Article Continued BelowLowry, who had blitzed the Jazz for 19 fourth-quarter points less than two weeks ago, made a couple of clutch three pointers, gave Toronto a three-point lead it would not relinquish with about 90 seconds to go and cemented his reputation as a big-moment player.None of which would have come as any surprise to Utah coach Quin Snyder, who was singing Lowry’s praises a couple of hours before watching him dismantle his team.“I mean, he’s like my favourite player in the league, in the East,” Snyder said “He leads the NBA in high-quadrant three-point percentage. And he can finish at the rim. You get to that point and it’s like, how do you guard him?

