Raptors rookie Siakam awaits transition of power

LOS ANGELES—Pascal Siakam knows his talents, his limitations and the opportunity that’s presented itself — an NBA rookie thrust into a significant role with a team that harbours great expectations.It doesn’t happen all that often, and his chance to contribute will become even greater if Patrick Patterson is sidelined for even a short period of time.The Toronto Raptors power forward says he’s ready for an enhanced role.“I know I have to prove I can make shots for teams (to keep defences honest),” Siakam said after the Raptors worked out here Saturday afternoon. “I knew that coming in, and I think that is the hardest thing, just for me to be in a position where I can hurt them.”Siakam, the starting power forward but a forgotten soul in the second half of games the past two weeks, is sure to get more responsibility with Patterson nursing a sore knee. Patterson did not practise Saturday and is listed as doubtful for Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Article Continued BelowCoach Dwane Casey said the veteran will be treated as day-to-day after straining his left knee in Thursday’s loss in Phoenix.That will mean some changes and, assuredly, more time for Siakam, the only true power forward on the team.“I think I have done a decent job and just keep trying to learn, that’s the main thing,” Siakam said. “All the rookies don’t have the opportunities I have had to learn while playing at the same time. Whatever minutes I get, man, I am blessed to be here and whatever I get I just try to do my best.”

