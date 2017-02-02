Raptors run out of answers for Celtics in fourth quarter

BOSTON—Dwane Casey knew it would be hard, terribly hard, for the Toronto Raptors to summon that extra ounce of energy you need to win close NBA games.They’d been through a grinder of game a night earlier, a physically and mentally exhausting overtime win at home, and all that waited was a good and rested team in a tough building with a lot to prove.And as hard as the Raptors played, when it came to crunch time, they just didn’t have enough.Fading in the final four minutes of an intense emotional game, the Raptors dropped a 109-104 decision to the Boston Celtics that dropped Toronto closer to fourth place than second in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.The game devolved into a delightful fourth-quarter matchup between two of the best crunch-time scorers in the league.Article Continued BelowThe Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas, the most prolific fourth-quarter scorer in the game, and Kyle Lowry, who is third, basically put on a game of What-you-can-do, I-can-do-better.Thomas went on a personal 9-0 run to bring Boston all the way back from an 18-point hole and give them a lead with about three minutes to go, while Lowry answered every big shot with one of his own.Serenaded by chants of M-V-P, Thomas finished with 44 points — 19 in the final 10 minutes of the game — while Lowry scored 12 of his 32 points in the final 12 minutes.