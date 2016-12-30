Raptors wait and see on Patterson injury

PHOENIX—Team president Masai Ujiri joined the Raptors earlier this week in Portland to take in part of the season’s longest road trip, and was in the arena Thursday night here when his job might have gotten a bit more interesting.It’s impossible to determine what the long-term implications will be after a knee injury suffered by Patrick Patterson early in Toronto’s 99-91 loss to the Phoenix Suns, but Ujiri will now be on notice that help might be needed.Any long-term absence by Patterson will severely dent Toronto’s front court, which is already relying on a rookie, Pascal Siakam, to play more minutes than he might be ready for, while veteran Jared Sullinger is likely a month away as he recovers from foot surgery.And while Ujiri’s history suggests he won’t over-react to potentially short-term problems, he is having a first-hand look at the situation.The Raptors did not schedule a practice for Friday — the normal league-wide routine after back-to-back games — but have a workout planned for Saturday in Los Angeles, a day before taking on the Lakers.Article Continued BelowPatterson said after the game here Thursday that he expected to spend a lot of time with the medical staff: “Treatment, that’s it.”Patterson couldn’t remember a specific play that caused the knee woes. He played just eight minutes in the Phoenix game, missing all three shots he took before his night was over.“Everything,” he said of the injury’s impact on his play. “(Moving) laterally, running, jumping, pushing off of it, stopping. Just everything.”

