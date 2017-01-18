Raptors want to improve sluggish starts to games

BROOKLYN, N.Y.—It is nitpicking to some degree for a team that’s headed to 50 wins or more in a season and one that’s firmly ensconced in second place in the conference, but the Toronto Raptors could start games better. And they expect to soon.They’ve only outscored opponents in 17 of 40 games before Tuesday night here against the Nets and are a minus-26 as a team over the season in the opening 12 minutes of games.They were 27-13 before Tuesday, they’ve got one of the most potent offences in the league and outscore opponents, on average, in each of the last three quarters every night.But seeking as close to perfection as they can get, starts can be better.“Most of them have been slow and some of it is we were starting a rookie,” coach Dwane Casey said, referring to rookie Pascal Siakam, who started 34 of the first 40 games.Article Continued Below“He was learning on the fly and he did an excellent job. But other teams started figuring out how to guard him so it was a give and take. I thought Pascal did a great job of coming in and bringing energy, defensive intensity, but it kind of put us behind the eight-ball offensively because of spacing, shooting, whatever it is.“Those things are some of the reasons for those starts but I think we’ve gotten better at that but we have to improve once we get our regular lineup in.”The importance of first quarter leads is debatable. In three wins before Tuesday’s game — wins of 15 points over New York, 19 over Brooklyn and eight over Boston — Toronto was ahead by one, three and five points, respectively, after the first quarter.