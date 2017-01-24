Raptors will have to stop slide without DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan surveyed all that is going on with Toronto Raptors — a three-game losing streak, the team’s longest in more than a full season of NBA games; discombobulating lineups created by injuries; and now his own absence for at least two games — and he did the only thing he could.He figured out a bright side.“When it rains it pours sometimes and . . . once you get through that part of it, it always comes out to be worth it,” DeRozan said Monday, a few minutes after it was announced he would miss games Tuesday and Wednesday because of a sprained right ankle. “That’s how I always look at it. I think I’m just an optimistic type of guy and that’s how I look at everything.”That’s going to be a hard sell to the masses, however, given the team’s recent fortunes. The Raptors have lost three straight for the first time since November, 2015. They can’t find an offensive rhythm and the defence is suffering from players often sulking about missed shots and blowing assignments. Now the San Antonio Spurs, with the NBA’s second-best record, and the Memphis Grizzlies await in back-to-back games, with the Spurs here Tuesday and the Raptors in Memphis on Wednesday.The optimism might be a bit cockeyed.Article Continued Below“Everybody’s in panic mode right now, it’s not time to panic,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “We’re going through a tough time. This is part of the NBA. How you come out of this, how you fight against it, how you compete against it . . . that’s the most important thing.”To be sure, the loss of DeRozan for even two games in a huge blow to the 28-16 Raptors. He is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 27.9 points per game, sixth in the league. His ability to slow the game down brings a measure of calm to the offence, and his ability to deal with different defences creates some easy opportunities for his teammates. The Raptors won’t be able to replicate what he gives them because they don’t have anyone with nearly the same set of offensive skills, so figuring out how to replace his production will have to be done quickly.