Raptors wilt against Suns, drop third straight

The Toronto Raptors are frustrated and angry and confused and cranky, with side helpings of miserable, ticked off, put upon and a whole bunch of other expressions you can imagine.They have now lost three games in a row for the first time since November, 2015, an eternity in the NBA world. They are playing defence like the Washington Generals at times, and going through stretches where they shoot like drunks at the Pop-A-Shot down at the local bar. They don’t need to be told they’ve had moments when they played like crap of late because they’re living it.And because they’ve lived it and because they have supreme confidence borne of past success, they know there’s a solution: Suck it up and play harder.There is no magical trade, no serious roster manipulation that can happen right now.“It’s a little bit of adversity,” Kyle Lowry said after the Raptors were beaten 115-103 by the Phoenix Suns at the Air Canada Centre on Sunday. “But we’re professionals, no one’s feeling sorry for us.Article Continued Below“We’ll be fine … Just have to get back to work, back to basics. We’re not panicking. I think we understand what the situation is, we just gotta figure it out.”Figuring it out shouldn’t be too hard because it’s glaringly apparent that defensive woes are killing Toronto of late. The Suns got 72 points from three guards — Eric Bledsoe had 40, Devin Booker 20 and Brandon Knight 12 — as they shredded Toronto in every imaginable circumstance.“In transition, pick-and-rolls, step-ups, whatever it was, they were getting to where they wanted to go,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said. “Some of it was on our perimeter players, some of it was on the bigs because we were supposed to be blitzing and getting (Bledsoe) under control and we didn’t.”