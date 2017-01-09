This is not the greatest of times for the Toronto Raptors, a group that’s a little beaten up physically and a lot beaten down mentally, with a lost weekend just completed and a much-needed day off ahead.But they also know the NBA season is full of ups and downs, of good stretches and bad ones, of big wins and disappointing losses, and it is best to think of the bigger picture than the small snapshot.The Raptors lost again Sunday night, beaten 129-122 by the Houston Rockets on the heels of a disturbing loss in Chicago on Saturday, a rather ruinous 25-hour stretch.Yes, it hurts to lose, and no one connected with the Raptors was remotely happy with how the defeats were achieved, but a portend?Nope, says DeMar DeRozan.Article Continued Below“It won’t be a trend,” the all-star guard said after the Rockets used an 18-0 run bridging the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth. “It just sucks in the moment, to lose two nights in a row. You’ve got to lock in. “We can make a million excuses in the world, but it’s not about that. It’s about us understanding key moments a game, when we’ve got to pick it up and play that much harder as a team and keep fighting.”That resolve is something that has been lacking in a few instances this season and each time it’s cost the team. The Raptors are good, but they are not yet great and they cannot afford many mental letdowns in any game.

