Red Sox always a factor in the AL East

Friday night the Jays played the first of six games in a row against the teams that currently top the American League East — New York and Boston.The encouraging news is that the division's relative parity left the last-place Jays just 6 ½ games out of first place entering this weekend. Division-leading Boston arrived at the Rogers Centre sporting an impressive but achievable .557 winning percentage, and no team in the AL East had won more than five of its previous 10 games heading into Friday.So while the upcoming six-game stretch presents the Jays a chance to gain ground on AL East front-runners, manager John Gibbons acknowledges it's not that simple. Not when the Jays' offence bogged down — the Jays have batted just .236 as a team at home in June, and went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position against Baltimore this week.