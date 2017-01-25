Red Wings trying to carry playoff streak to new arena

DETROIT—Mike Babcock took a moment on Wednesday to reflect on the remarkable success of the Detroit Red Wings, a team he coached for 10 years prior to coming to the Maple Leafs.The Red Wings have been to the playoffs for 25 straight seasons, winning the Stanley Cup four times in that stretch, including once under Babcock. The highest they have drafted since 1992 is 15th overall (Dylan Larkin, 2014). They went 10 years in that stretch without a first-round pick. They have, to put it simply, kept it together. So when Babcock was asked what the key was to the Wings’ success all that time, his answer was not that surprising.“Ken Holland. Simple,” said Babcock, speaking of his friend and the general manager of the Wings. “He does it right each and every day. They’ve been so good for so long, but you look at all the young players they have and how good they are, they’ve done a heck of a job here. “The other thing they’ve done here, not only develop players, but develop people. You look at all the people who cane through the organization that are somewhere else and doing a real good job. Ken Holland and (owner) Mike Ilitch are the key.”The league indeed is littered with coaching and management types that came up through the Wings’ ranks. Steve Yzerman, the general manager of Tampa Bay, and Jim Nill, the Dallas GM, are two of the higher profile executives that earned their wings, so to speak, under Holland.Article Continued BelowThe idea of drafting players, developing them in the minors or in Europe and remaining patient might not have been invented by the Wings, but they might have been perfected it going back as far as current captain Henrik Zetterberg (210th overall in 1999) and Gustav Nyquist (121st overall in 2008).Holland’s contract with the Wings, interestingly, expires after the 2017-18 season, the same year Leaf GM Lou Lamoriello’s deal with Toronto ends. Lamoriello will be 76 by then, Holland 63.There could well be as many rumours about Holland coming to the Leafs then as there were circling Babcock at the end of his time in Detroit.

