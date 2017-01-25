Reds coach Vanney says he respects Will Johnsons decision to move on

While many familiar faces returned to Toronto FC’s training ground this week to begin preseason training, Canadian midfielder Will Johnson wasn’t one of them. The loss of the 28-year-old midfielder, who signed with Orlando City SC as a free agent in December, was a disappointing one for coach Greg Vanney. But the Reds boss said Tuesday that while Johnson’s exit was a loss for Toronto, he respected the player’s decision to move on. “It’s a deep midfield so in the end I can’t promise anyone any specific amount of minutes or any specific role in the grand scheme of things,” Vanney said. “I fully understand Will’s position and interest in wanting to be a bigger part of an organization and having a better sense of what his role is going to be day in and day out. I would be no different if I was at the time period he’s at in his career.” The coach’s remarks come little more than two weeks after Johnson told the Star he was disappointed to leave the club, but not because he wanted guaranteed playing time.At the time, the midfielder said his decision to make a change came after he felt disrespected by Reds brass, who he believes didn’t give him a fair chance to return to Toronto’s starting lineup after he suffered a long-term injury this past June. Article Continued BelowJohnson, a two-time MLS Cup winner, joined TFC in December 2015.He was one of four players brought in to the club that off-season — alongside defenders Drew Moor and Steven Beitashour and goalkeeper Clint Irwin — in an effort to adopt a veteran core with winning experience at a club which had developed a reputation for being perpetual underachievers. That group, which joined with the likes of already established designated players Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco, guided the Reds to the club’s first ever MLS Cup final, a penalty shootout loss to Seattle Sounders, in December.