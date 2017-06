Reds Scooter Gennett homers four times in one game, ties MLB record

CINCINNATI—Scooter Gennett hit four home runs, matching the major league record, and finished with 10 RBIs as the Cincinnati Reds routed the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 13-1 on Tuesday night.Gennett became the 17th player to homer four times in one game — and perhaps the least likely. A scrappy second baseman who was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee in late March, he began the night with 38 career home runs, including three this season.Josh Hamilton was the previous player to hit four home runs in one game, for Texas against Baltimore in May 2012. Toronto Blue Jay Carlos Delgado performed the feat in 2003 in a 10-8 game against Tampa Bay.Gennett singled his first time up Tuesday and then homered in four straight at-bats, including a grand slam. His 10 RBIs tied Cincinnati’s club record.Gennett snapped an 0-for-19 slump during the Reds’ 4-2 win over the Cardinals on Monday. He went 5 for 5 on Tuesday and raised his batting average 32 points to .302.Article Continued BelowSince being picked up by the Reds late in spring training, Gennett has played a utility role for Cincinnati. He started in left field Tuesday night.Gennett hit an RBI single and his second career slam off St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright (6-4), who brought a long scoreless streak into the game but couldn’t handle a team that has hit him like no other. He lasted only 32/3 innings and gave up nine runs for just the third time in his career.The last time? Against Cincinnati in 2013.