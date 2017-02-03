Rielly returns to Leafs after six-game absence

ST. LOUIS—Morgan Rielly returned to the Maple Leafs lineup Thursday night, dressed for Toronto’s game against the St. Louis Blues.He had been a game-time decision, but obviously felt well enough to go.“I feel like I’ve had just about enough of watching,” Rielly said earlier in the day. “I’m looking forward to my chance to come back and try to help the team.“The training staff has been outstanding. It is a process you have to weigh all the options, you have to weigh all the pros and cons.”Rielly had skated with Frankie Corrado during practices and team skates. Matt Hunwick came out of the lineup to make room for Rielly.Article Continued BelowThe Leafs were 2-3-1 without Rielly, who suffered what the team referred to as a lower-body injury Jan. 17 against Buffalo.SWITCH AT CENTRE: No one seemed happier to be back in the Leafs lineup than Ben Smith, who had been out since Dec. 19 with a broken left forefinger.“It’s a frustrating injury,” Smith said. “I’m fortunate that it’s upper body so I can skate and keep my conditioning, and try to stay as close to game shape as possible.”