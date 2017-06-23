Righting Argonauts ship starts with on-field product: Cox

There’s the Argonauts as a competitive football operation.Then there’s the Argonauts and their “situation.”These two things are linked, certainly, but they’re also separate to some degree.This much is clear. If the Larry Tanenbaum/Bell-owned football team produces a record and quality of performance even remotely as horrible as last season, there will be nothing to talk about on either front.No one will care about the Argos, and few will trickle down to BMO Field to watch them play.Article Continued BelowConversely, the team’s profile in the city has deteriorated to such an extent that even if Jim Popp and Marc Trestman stage a dramatic turnaround immediately, nothing may change and the Argos may still be ignored.But it’s worth a try, right? Or should we say, worth another try.It was back in 1999 that American businessman Sherwood Schwarz bought the football team from Interbrew, brought in CFL warhorse J.I. Albrecht to run the operation and later recruited theatre entrepreneur Garth Drabinsky to boost the team’s image.