During the Rio Olympics, the spotlight shone brightly on Canada’s summer athletes who, on the whole, performed better than ever before. This is the fifth in a series on six athletes who represent a broad range of experiences in Rio and what life has been like for them since then:In the months leading up to the 2016 Rio Olympics, there was something Penny Oleksiak wanted to do.It wasn’t winning medals in the Rio pool necessarily — though she thought she might win one as part of a relay — but rather it was something she wanted to do when she came back to Toronto.She wanted to go to school — to a normal public high school with her friends, not an online school designed to maximize her performance as an elite athlete.And winning four medals, including gold in Olympic record time in swimming’s glamour event, the 100-metre freestyle, didn’t change that.Article Continued BelowSo the 16-year-old swimming phenom, who attends Monarch Park Collegiate in her Beaches neighbourhood and trains at Swimming Canada’s high performance centre in Scarborough, has a packed weekday routine.“I usually wake up at 6 a.m. and (teammate) Rebecca Smith will drive me to practice for 7 a.m. and we’ll get there and swim a little bit and do some weights and I’m usually out of there at 9:30 and I get to school at 10:30. I’m there for one period, eat some food, hang out with my friends and then I’m back in school until 3:00-3:15 p.m. and then I go to the pool usually afterwards, swim again and weights, depending on the day, and then we’re out by 6:30-7 p.m. usually. “That’s my day,” she said, sounding a little exhausted just talking about it on a recent call with media.

