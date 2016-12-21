Rock name Brodie Merrill their new captain

For the first time in seven years, the Toronto Rock has a new leader. The National Lacrosse League franchise announced Tuesday that transition player and defender Brodie Merrill will be the captain for the 2017 season, replacing Colin Doyle, who retired in November. Forward Stephan Leblanc and defender Sandy Champman will serve as alternates. “I’m honoured and will do my best to lead by example and support my teammates,” Merrill said in a release.The 35-year-old from Orangeville, Ont., who enters his third season with the Rock, has previously served as captain of the Philadelphia Wings and the Edmonton Rush during his 11-year career.Article Continued BelowMerrill was ranked as the 14th best player in history of the league in 2015, when the NLL compiled its 30th anniversary team. Former Rock greats and NLL Hall of Fame members Pat Coyle and Jim Veltman were the only two defenders or transition players ahead of him on that list.“Brodie’s leadership goes beyond what he does on the floor. He makes his teammates better; he prepares well for games and practises and carries himself well in all aspects of being a leader. He was the unanimous choice as the next captain of the Toronto Rock,” said Rock head coach Matt Sawyer.Chapman, who will begin his 16th NLL season when Toronto visits the Rochester Knighthawks in their opener Thursday, Dec. 29, is a long-time alternate captain with the Rock; Leblanc, who has been with the Rock for seven years, will wear an A for the first time in his career.

