Roger Federer advances in Australian Open return

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Roger Federer returned from a six-month layoff to beat fellow 35-year-old Jurgen Melzer just before midnight on day one of the Australian Open, agreeing it felt a bit like coming home.The 17-time major winner hadn’t played at tour level since Wimbledon, giving his injured left knee time to heal.He served 19 aces and had only one double-fault in a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win on Monday over Melzer, but dropped serve three times and had moments of frustration.“It’s nice to be playing normal tennis again,” he said. “It was a long road (but) I’m in the draw, which is a beautiful thing.”Federer surprised himself by still feeling nervous when the match started, and took a while to settle down.Article Continued Below“I was fine all day … I felt fine. Then I hit four frames in a row,” he said. “It was like, ‘Whew, it’s not as easy as I thought it was going to be,’ ” he said. “Think I struggled for a while to find that groove, that rhythm.”Federer has won four Australian titles and reached the semifinals or better in 12 of the previous 13 years, and making himself at home on Rod Laver Arena.He’ll play another qualifier in the second round after Noah Rubin beat Bjorn Fratangelo.

