Roger Federer, Tiger Woods starting final chapters: Cox

They may be, depending on your sporting preferences, the two most significant sports icons of the past 20 years, particularly for individual sports.Where exactly Roger Federer and Tiger Woods stand in the greater conversation, in comparison to the Babe Ruths, Gordie Howes and Michael Jordans, or even active superstars like LeBron James and Lionel Messi, well, that will have to wait until all their playing days are completed.Which brings us to now. Both the graceful Federer and the controversial Woods are this month beginning what are likely the final competitive chapters of their respective careers. They may not be at the end, but the finish line is well within sight, with large doubts surrounding both as to whether they can, after long injury layoffs, approximate in any meaningful way their greatest glories.Federer is 35 years old, currently ranked No. 17 in the world after withdrawing from the ATP Tour with knee problems following a loss to Canada’s Milos Raonic in the Wimbledon semifinals last July. He has 88 career titles, including 17 Grand Slam wins, the last of which came 4 1/2 years ago at the 2012 Wimbledon gathering.Article Continued BelowWoods, 41, is currently ranked 655th in the world and hasn’t competed in a full PGA Tour event since the Wyndham Championship in August, 2015, undergoing his third back surgery in October of that year. He has 79 tour victories and 14 wins in majors, the last of which was the U.S. Open in 2008.Federer returned last week for the Hopman Cup, representing Switzerland, and was upset by youngster Alexander Zverev in three close sets. He will be in the Australian Open draw, which will be announced Thursday. Woods, meanwhile, has announced plans to return to the PGA Tour this month in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California, beginning Jan. 26. He competed in the Hero World Challenge last month, a non-tour event, and had good and bad moments, finishing the weekend 15th of 17 players, albeit with more birdies than any other player.

