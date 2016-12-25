Roman Polak wishes refs and concussion spotters saw game the same way

In the moments after Roman Polak’s head was forcefully bashed into the glass on a hit from behind by Colorado’s Joe Colborne, Polak fell to his knees to gather himself.Clearly shaken up on the play in a game in Denver late last week, it took Polak a long pause to eventually find his feet and return to the Toronto bench. When he got there, he was soon informed that he wouldn’t be going back on the ice for a while. Instead, he was being called to the dressing room to be examined for the symptoms of a concussion. Polak, speaking after the game, did not sound pleased.“It is frustrating. They have a spotter who’s going to call me in to check for symptoms. So clearly that means it’s a hit in the head. But there wasn’t a penalty for it,” Polak said. “That’s a weird situation. If they don’t call me in — OK, I guess it was a good play or something. It was a good hit. Whatever. But if you get called in and there’s no penalty, it makes you wonder. It has to be one or the other. That’s why I was frustrated.”Polak isn’t the first player to complain about the finer points of the NHL’s “enhanced” concussion protocol, which includes spotters both in the arena and watching on TV from NHL headquarters with the power to remove players from games. Earlier this month Edmonton’s Connor McDavid expressed displeasure after being pulled from a game against Minnesota for the final 6:28 of the second period after a trip sent him sprawled chin-first on the ice.“It happened at an important time of the game and it could happen at even worse times,” McDavid told reporters. “You know, what if it’s overtime or it’s a playoff push or it’s late in the third period and stuff like that — I think they definitely have to take that into consideration.”Article Continued BelowThe truth is, of course, that spotters can’t take the game situation into consideration, not if a head-injury protocol is going to maintain any semblance of credibility. And while Polak’s qualms were understandable — and while Leafs coach Mike Babcock argued the non-call loudly enough to incur a bench minor that put the Maple Leafs at a 5-on-3 disadvantage in the 6-0 win over the Avalanche — his one-or-the-other logic didn’t hold water. The job of the spotters, newly deployed this season in a move that some players have connected to the ongoing concussion-related lawsuits hovering over the sport, isn’t to simply scrutinize the effects of penalized hits to the head. It’s to have an eye for the signs of any potential brain injury, penalized or not.“Rules are rules. I’ve had what happened to (Polak) happen to me, too,” said Morgan Rielly, the Maple Leafs defenceman. “I think if you make any gesture toward holding your head or wincing your eyes, it’s pretty automatic that you’re going to get called in whether there’s a penalty or not. The trainers (who inform players they’ve been called in for examination) get a hard time sometimes from the guys and the coaches. But those are the rules. We’re lucky we have a great training staff.”Said Matt Hunwick, Polak’s defence partner: “That’s what the spotters are there for, to catch everything. They have that whole rink perspective. And sometimes the referees don’t see it the same way, unfortunately.”

