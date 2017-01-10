Ronda Rousey Lets J.K. Rowling Do The Talking For Her

There’s still fight left in Ronda Rousey apparently. The former UFC bantamweight women’s champion quoted “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling on Monday to reaffirm her determination after a recent loss. Rousey’s 48-second defeat to Amanda Nunes on Dec. 30 marked her second straight setback since she won 12 fights in a row. So perhaps she could use some inspiration. “And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life,” she posted on Instagram, borrowing words that Rowling told a Harvard graduation class in 2008. The author was recalling a time when she was jobless and a short marriage had “imploded.” A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:37pm PST But Rousey’s plans remain unclear. The fighter has mostly avoided press since last month’s bout but did tell ESPN in a statement, “I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

