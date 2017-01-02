Big lights. Big city. Big stage.And nobody — not even Auston Matthews, for whom hero spectacle is becoming ho-hum routine — had a bigger game than Connor Brown.Yes, Matthews, the rookie sensation who rose out of the Arizona desert, thrilled 40,000-plus spectators at BMO Field on New Year’s Day, showing off his offensive chops and opportunistic skill by notching his 19th (same as his age) goal in regulation time and then delivering a 5-4 overtime victory to the Maple Leafs in the showpiece Centennial Classic, as Toronto hurtles into 2017 on a five-game winning streak.Four goals in the last three games for teenager Matthews, nine points in the last six. And another trip to the post-action podium after vanquishing Detroit in the outdoor rematch, speaking into a bristling nest of microphones and tape recorders.For linemate Brown, the media scrum unfolded inside the dank Toronto locker room, beads of sweat trickling down a face as pale as parchment, teammates hollering, duffel bags being slung by team step-and-fetchits. This rookie all gosh-shucks modest about his three-point performance, after scoring Toronto’s third goal — 3-1 at that point, a lead that felt safe as houses with less than 10 minutes in regulation; as if — then disrupting a Red Wings odd-man rush as the only Leaf back deep into OT, and starting the countering sequence that rushed the puck up the ice, ending in Matthews’ winner.Article Continued BelowOne goal, two assists, his fingerprints all over the most lively parts of Sunday’s spectacle.The winner, the entire OT actually, was mostly “a blur,” Brown admitted, though he was integral to the outcome at 3:40 of extended hockey.“It was awesome to be part of that game-winner, to be on the ice for it. That’s something me and my family will remember forever and I’ll cherish.”

