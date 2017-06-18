Roughriders waive Vince Young, ending CFL comeback bid

Vince Young’s football comeback with the Saskatchewan Roughriders ended Saturday.Leigh Steinberg, Young’s agent, tweeted the former Texas Longhorns’ star quarterback was waived by the Riders after suffering a torn hamstring during the CFL team’s training camp. Young didn’t play in either of Saskatchewan’s two exhibition games.CFL teams had until 10 p.m. ET on Saturday night to finalize their 46-man roster to start the regular season. At least 21 of those players must be Canadian with clubs allowed to carry three quarterbacks of any nationality.Another 10 players can be carried on the practice roster.The Riders confirmed Saturday evening that Young was among the 20 players they’d released. Also let go was running back Anthony Allen, who re-signed with Saskatchewan on June 2, spending two seasons with the club before playing in 2016 with the B.C. Lions.Article Continued Below“Riderville it was fun… don’t know why I was brought in though only to be let go.. ran the ball once last game,” Allen tweeted prior to the Riders’ confirmation of their final cuts.The six-foot-five, 232-pound Young was injured June 6 and expected to miss four-to-six weeks. Young, 34, signed a two-year deal with the Riders this off-season after spending eight years in the NFL but hadn’t played in a regular-season game since 2011 with the Philadelphia Eagles.Young was to battle CFL veteran Kevin Glenn for the starter’s job in Regina. Glenn will be under centre when Saskatchewan kicks off the regular season Thursday night against the Montreal Alouettes.