Royce White works to raise his game and awareness about mental health

LONDON, ONT.—First thing first: Royce White can fly.Joining the London Lightning of the National Basketball League of Canada meant boarding a plane in his native Minneapolis last month and travelling to training camp.Air travel is instrumental to understanding how White, the Houston Rockets' first-round pick in 2012, washed out of the NBA and how reviving his career brought the 25-year-old to Canada.As a teenager White was diagnosed with anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder, and has a well-documented fear of flying. His first NBA stint ended in a bitter dispute with Houston about managing the condition, and a narrative emerged in the media casting White's anxiety as incompatible with an NBA schedule built around air travel. But a handful of games into his first full pro season, White insists his condition isn't a hindrance. The real obstacle, White says, is a pro sports culture that dismisses the importance of mental health. While he hopes his stint in London will help resurrect his once-promising hoops career, he also plans to advance the same goal he says he had in Houston — to push teams and leagues to modernize mental health policies."I didn't ask for anything outside of what (teams) should already be doing," White says. "I never asked for a support system; I asked for people to acknowledge medicine, science."White says his skill isn't a question, and observers agree.