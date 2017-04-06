Russell Westbrooks historic season thrills fans around NBA

MEMPHIS, TENN.—Fans stood on their feet, screaming for Russell Westbrook to grab the one rebound needed to separate himself from Oscar Robertson and grab an NBA record that has stood for 55 years.This was a road game.It didn’t matter. Fans all around the league are showing how much they appreciate the Oklahoma City guard’s energy during his historic run. In a time when the NBA is grappling with players missing games to rest, routinely disappointing their fans, Westbrook seems to never take a play off much less miss a game — he’s played in all of OKC’s 78 this season.Westbrook came up one rebound short of his record-setting 42nd triple-double Wednesday night against the Grizzlies.He scored 45 points, tying his career-high with eight three-pointers, handed out 10 assists and pulled down nine rebounds in Oklahoma City’s 103-100 win over Memphis on Wednesday night.Article Continued BelowSo the triple-double watch continues, and maybe that’s not a bad thing.“Obviously, people came to see that, but it happens like that,” Westbrook said. “We got a lot of games left. We got the win. That’s the most important part to me.”Not to the fans standing throughout the lower bowl in the final minute.