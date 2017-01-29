Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova returns to competition with mixed reactions

BOSTON—Sometimes Yulia Stepanova’s opponents approach her and thank her for trying to clean up their sport.Others aren’t so gracious.“I know that a lot of athletes on the top level are against me, and sometimes you can see it in their eyes,” the Russian whistleblower said after returning to competition Saturday at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix. “I have no regrets. And if I had a chance to do it all over again, I would do the same thing.”Completing a race against an international field for the first time since her testimony helped expose Russia’s vast doping machinery, Stepanova finished last in the 800 metres before a full house at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.Still, it was race winner Charlene Lipsey, from LSU and Hempstead, N.Y., who congratulated Stepanova after the race and thanked her for exposing the depths of performance-enhancing drug use in the Russian track and field machinery.Article Continued Below“It’s normal that some of the athletes, they like what I did, they come up to me and thank me,” Stepanova said. “But some of the others, they hate me.”Asked what she thinks about those who are angry at her, Stepanova said: “I don’t just think so, I’m sure that’s what they’re doing.”Doping?