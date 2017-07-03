Salary cap pushes Leafs into win-now mode: Cox

If you’re a Maple Leafs fan, enjoy watching Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner play together as a wonderful threesome next season.Maybe the year after, too.But understand this; by the fall of 2019, there’s a very good chance, almost a certainty, they won’t be together any longer. One, at the very least, will have been traded away. Why? Well, primarily because the NHL has installed a system which has developed to the point teams cannot employ and pay three such prodigious talents at once.This is not doom and gloom. This is not pessimism. This is simply the reality of the mediocrity-focussed NHL, a league that believes cost certainty and parity are the most important elements of a successful professional league, ahead of entertainment and quality. Leaf management clearly understands the challenges and limitations of the current cap system, which is why they worked so hard to get Patrick Marleau to come as a free agent. One year after drafting Matthews first overall, suddenly there’s some urgency to make the jump from being a promising young team to serious contender.Article Continued BelowMarleau, the third free agent 36 years of age or older to join the club on the weekend, was sought after by Lou Lamoriello because the Leafs GM understands that Nashville demonstrated just how close to winning many other teams are, and because he knows this window opened by Matthews, Nylander and Marner may shut much more quickly than most believe.In a perfect world, at least for Leaf fans, that trio would be together for a decade.Instead, it seems unlikely they’ll be together for half that time.