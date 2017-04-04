Scoop Oliver revisits glory days with Expos, Pirates and Jays: Griffin

BALTIMORE—When organizers of the Blue Jays’ exhibition games in Montreal over the weekend planned festivities honouring former Expos outfielder Tim Raines and his hall of fame nod, they invited his former teammates from Montreal teams of the early 1980s. One of those was Al Oliver, who also has connections with the Jays and Pirates.The man nicknamed Scoop by his teammates broke into major league baseball as a hard-hitting outfielder with the Pirates in 1968, became National League batting champion in his first of two years with the Expos in 1982, then finished his career with Toronto — acquired from the Dodgers for the 1985 pennant race on the way to a first AL East crown.“It was short, but I enjoyed going to Toronto because most of those guys I knew,” Oliver said. “Coming to Montreal was a big help. It was an easy adjustment for me in Toronto. I wasn’t getting much playing time in Los Angeles. I did get more at-bats in Toronto, but I wish I could have been the everyday DH there. It just didn’t work out that way, which is part of life.”In ’85, Oliver was acquired mid-season for Len Matuszek, playing 61 games and splitting time with Cliff Johnson at DH. In the AL Championship Series against the Royals, Oliver hit .375 with a double and three RBIs.He finished his career with an impressive 2,743 hits, including 219 homers, and a .303 batting average (.795 on-base plus slugging) over 18 seasons with seven franchises. When asked to name three highlights from his career, he did not hesitate.Article Continued Below“Number one, playing with Roberto Clemente,” Oliver began. “Seeing him lead us to a world championship in 1971. “To win a batting title in 1982, from a personal standpoint, will always stand out. The ovation that I received in ’82 (as starting first at the all-star game at Olympic Stadium), I never will forget it. “And to be a part of the (Blue Jays’) first divisional championship team and to make a contribution to that team, getting two game-winning hits in that series. Those are the first things that come to mind. I was very fortunate to have played with some good players, great players, who eventually went into the hall, which made my job so much easier. Going to the plate, I didn’t feel pressure because I knew if I didn’t come through I had somebody behind me that would pick me up.”