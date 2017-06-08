Sebastian Vettel heads into Grand Prix du Canada on top of F1 mountain: McDonald

MONTREAL—Sebastian Vettel, the four-time world champion who’s in town preparing for Sunday afternoon’s 50th anniversary Grand Prix du Canada, is nothing but an honest man. Participating in a one-on-one interview Thursday with the Star, the 29-year-old native of Heppenheim, Germany, who’s leading this year’s world championship standings by a whopping 25 points, laughed when asked if he expected to win this year’s race.“Ask me Sunday night,” he replied, with a grin. “I won here once (in 2013) and I should have won twice (he was leading the 2011 race before being forced into a mistake on the last lap by Jenson Button and eventually finishing second). We’ll just have to see what happens.”Asked about his chances of winning a fifth world title, Vettel was similarly evasive. “We don’t know yet,” he said, speaking not only for himself but for his team, Ferrari, and their primary sponsor and business partner since 1947, Shell. Article Continued Below“It looks good at the moment but there’s still a long, long way to go,” said the winner of three of the six Grand Prix events held to date this year. “It’s been a great start to the (20-race) season. One race in particular stands out — Monaco. Monaco is Monaco, so I don’t think I have to explain much. We had a one-two finish for the team (fellow Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen was second) and that didn’t happen for a long time.”Vettel, who rode a bicycle into the paddock beside the circuit on Ilse Notre-Dame Thursday morning and then all the way uptown to a sponsor commitment on Montreal’s famous party place, Crescent Street, won his four consecutive championships between 2010 and 2013 while racing for Red Bull.