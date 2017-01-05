Semifinals prove to be festivals for the fearless: Arthur

MONTREAL—It’s not that the tournament needed to be saved, but it needed something. The crowds in Montreal have been embarrassing to Hockey Canada, whatever the revenues say, and the games had produced no classics and only whispers of buzz, lost in the winter wind. It needed something.And then the semifinals came with nothing but big-boy countries, and they delivered. The Americans and Russians soared, playing the best game of the tournament, and then came Canada. Earlier in the tournament captain Dylan Strome talked about how this team sometimes felt the nerves, and sometimes didn’t. In this game, they played hungry, and were not afraid of the moment. Before the game Canadian coach Dominique Ducharme brought up Sweden’s history of failure in big world junior games, and Swedish coach Tomas Monten replied that Ducharme was just trying to stir up trouble, “maybe sell more tickets.” Since there were again swathes of empty seats for both the U.S.-Russia semi (announced attendance: 11,576, in a 21,000-seat building) and for this Canada semi, despite price cuts after a half-empty quarter-final game … well, Monten’s blow landed. Team Canada had body blows in response, though. They chased the Swedes, hit them, tried to feed them their lunch. The Swedes hadn’t seen anyone like Canada, and Canada came out the way Ducharme promised they would: pressure.Which made it all the more vexing when Joel Eriksson Ek got loose on a shorthanded breakout, and sent a sharp wrist shot under the arm of goaltender Connor Ingram. Canada’s Taylor Raddysh had just hit the outside of the post on a great feed from Strome, and Canada had played six brutally effective minutes, and yet it was 1-0, Sweden. Article Continued BelowCanada tied it on a goal from Mitchell Stephens, and the Swedes untied it on a partial breakaway that slid off the stick of Leafs prospect Carl Grundstrom and through a sliding Ingram. The poor kid was yanked right then and there after allowing two goals on three shots, and Carter Hart, who had not played in nearly a week, was in net. Canada took a penalty, and Hart had to make five saves, straightaway. Welcome to the pool, kid, dive right in.And by the end of the period Canada had tied it up again after a patriotic dive by defenceman Thomas Chabot, followed by an Anthony Cirelli wrist shot, and it was 2-2. Canada’s next goal was weird, because Sweden just lost the puck and watched it bounce around until Julien Gauthier poked at it, and poked again, and it was in. 3-2. To stay close, Sweden’s Felix Sandstrom had to rob Pierre-Luc Dubois on a wraparound, and then Tyson Jost on a cross-ice doorstep pass not once but twice. Carter Hart — who had been rock-solid since being yanked off the bench — bobbled a Jonathan Dahlen shot up in the air and it landed on the goal line, but Dante Fabbro jumped on it, and it stayed out. Mamas, don’t let your babies grow up to be goalies, in most cases.

