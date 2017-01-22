Senators steal win as Leafs shootout woes continue

Maybe the Maple Leafs can lobby the league to change the shootout to an actual coin flip. Calling heads or tails would surely give the Leafs a better chance at getting that extra point after overtime proves fruitless.Tom Pyatt scored in the shootout as Toronto dropped a 3-2 decision to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. The Leafs are 1-6 in the shootout, and missed an opportunity to move back into a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.“It’s pretty much a coin flip, for the most part,” said James van Riemsdyk, who missed his shootout attempt but nonetheless picked up an assist to extend a personal points streak to 10 games. “You can’t get too high after winning them, and you can’t get too low after losing them.While the Leafs have done a remarkable job on just about every other front this season, the shootout question has left coach Mike Babcock searching for answers. “Maybe the other goalies are good, maybe we’re not good at it,” he said. “We work on it every single pre-game skate. It’s something we have to get better at, because we’ve left points on the table. We just keep working on it like we do. Same as power play, and penalty kill, and faceoffs.”Article Continued BelowMike Hoffman forced overtime with Ottawa’s net empty and the Senators on the power play with 1:11 to go in the third. Martin Marincin, playing his first game since Dec. 10, was off for delay of game. Hoffman’s shot was redirected by Matt Hunwick on a failed block attempt.“It was unfortunate, I thought we were doing a good job at that point,” Babcock said. “It was a tough break from Marincin.”Tyler Bozak and Matt Martin scored in regulation for Toronto as the Leafs rallied to take the lead after Bobby Ryan scored in the first for Ottawa.