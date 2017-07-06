Serbias Novak Djokovic wins in 3 sets at Wimbledon

LONDON—Serbia’s Novak Djokovic had to play all three sets at Wimbledon this time.The three-time champion advanced to the third round by beating Adam Pavlasek 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 Thursday, two days after his opening match ended early when his opponent retired with an injury.Djokovic won the Wimbledon title in 2011, ‘14 and ‘15. But he has not won a major title since completing a career Grand Slam at the 2016 French Open.In his opening two matches at the All England Club, Djokovic has only lost eight games.“It’s perfect. Exactly what I want,” Djokovic said. “I don’t want to have any five-set matches in there.”Article Continued BelowDjokovic will next face Ernests Gulbis. The unseeded Latvian defeated Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (3).Roger Federer and Angelique Kerber were scheduled to play later on Day 4 at Wimbledon.Federer, a seven-time champion at the All England Club, will play on Centre Court against Dusan Lajovic in the second round. The top-ranked Kerber will face Kirsten Flipkens on No. 1 Court.