Sergio Garcia makes fans caddying dream come true after Twitter campaign

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES—For more than 200 days, Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia was the subject of a relentless Twitter campaign from one of his big fans.Mark Johnson, a 40-year-old Englishman, just wanted one thing: To be Garcia's caddie for a day.Using the hashtag "Letmecaddieforyou" on each occasion, Johnson sent Garcia a daily tweet — some funny, some informative, some desperate — from July 9 but got no response the first 205 times.Eventually, on Day 206, Garcia relented."OK," the world No. 15 posted to Johnson, "I think I found the perfect day for you to get the taste of carrying my bag & make your dream come true! Are you ready?"A date was agreed: Wednesday, Sept. 27, the pro-am ahead of the British Masters."I noticed him the first time from the first tweet he posted at me," Garcia said on Tuesday, speaking from the Dubai Desert Classic. "I thought it was quite funny and it was very sincere, and obviously I was wondering how long it was going to keep going."It ended up being nearly seven months.