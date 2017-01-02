Shanahan using Red Wings glorious past to shape Leafs promising future

When Brendan Shanahan was traded to Detroit in the fall of 1996 the Red Wings were engulfed in a 42-year Stanley Cup drought. When Shanahan assumed the Maple Leafs presidency in the spring of 2014, Toronto’s dry spell was at 47 years.The Wings won their first Cup since 1955 in Shanahan’s first season with the club and added three more by 2008. Shanahan is intent on following a similar blueprint with the Leafs, hoping to restore glory to a long-beleaguered Original Six franchise.“I’d say with him it seems that he has a very clear path and plan that he wants to follow — in the way the team’s run and the way we want to play and things like that,” said Leafs winger James van Riemsdyk ahead of Sunday’s Centennial Classic meeting between Toronto and Detroit.“There’s a very clear direction for all that stuff.”Detroit won championships with a combination of skill, shrewd drafting and patient development that was unparalleled in the NHL for almost two decades.Article Continued BelowShanahan has made those elements cornerstones of a Leafs team booming with high-end young talent, including Calder trophy candidates like 19-year-olds Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, and a prospect pool that’s thought to be among the league’s best.It’s quite the turnaround from three years ago when Toronto last met Detroit in an outdoor game. At that point the Leafs were a marginal playoff team without any real hope of Cup-contender status.“Now, it’s almost like we expect to win every night,” defenceman Jake Gardiner said. “Back then it was ‘Are we going to win? Who’s going to win this game?’ It was more of an unsure feeling.”

